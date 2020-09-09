Uncategorized
Los Angeles County cancels Halloween activities
Staff writer, Caribpress, 09/09/20

They also encouraged people to decorate their yards and organize vehicle parades.

HalloweenMany traditional Halloween activities have been canceled in Los Angeles County because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials announced that trick-or-treating will be banned “because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.” The order also prohibits “trunk or treating,” where parents gather to hand out candy to costumed kids from the trunks of their cars. The ban also applies to large gatherings such as haunted houses, carnival, and festivals.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

Officials suggested other alternatives to celebrate Halloween this year, including hosting online pumpkin carving parties and costume contests. They also encouraged people to decorate their yards and organize vehicle parades.

 

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

LA Residents Can Help Redraw Districts to Ensure True Representation

Julian Do, EMS, CaribPress, 09/10/20

Los Angeles County cancels Halloween activities

Staff writer, Caribpress, 09/09/20

The California Towns Where Blacks Feared Sundown

Quinci LeGardye | CBM, CaribPress, Film, 09/05/20

Extreme heat expected during the Labor Day weekend

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 09/04/20

JLP Builds Solid Majority in General Election

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Politics, 09/04/20

14 Million U.S. Children will go hungry this week

Sunita Sohrabji EMS, CaribPress, 09/03/20

Chinonye Chukwu to direct film on Emmett Till

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 09/02/20

‘Chadwick was more than a rising star,’ says SAG-AFTRA’s David White

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, 08/28/20

Lee Daniels and Tarell Alvin McCraney discuss being black and gay

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 08/27/20

Californians Can Get $300 Extra a Week in Unemployment Benefits — for Now

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, CaribPress, 08/25/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in