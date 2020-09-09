Los Angeles County cancels Halloween activities

Many traditional Halloween activities have been canceled in Los Angeles County because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials announced that trick-or-treating will be banned “because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.” The order also prohibits “trunk or treating,” where parents gather to hand out candy to costumed kids from the trunks of their cars. The ban also applies to large gatherings such as haunted houses, carnival, and festivals.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

Officials suggested other alternatives to celebrate Halloween this year, including hosting online pumpkin carving parties and costume contests. They also encouraged people to decorate their yards and organize vehicle parades.