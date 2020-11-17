LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections today, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s health officer warned that if the surge persists, a strict stay-at-home order could be in place by next week.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday imposed what amounts to an overnight curfew that will impact all counties in the restrictive “purple” tier of the state’s coronavirus monitoring system — which includes Los Angeles and Orange counties. The “limited Stay At Home Order” prohibits all “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning Saturday night and continuing until the morning of Dec. 21.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The announcement came about an hour after Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis reported a record-setting 5,031 new coronavirus cases. He said the county’s surging numbers have now exceeded the spike seen in mid-summer, jumping 68% since the end of October, compared to a 43% increase that occurred between mid-June and early July.

“At this point, no one should be still underestimating the spread of this virus, nor should anyone be questioning the actions we still need to slowthe spread and lessen its impact on our collective health and our local economy,” Davis said.

Under guidelines released Tuesday by the county Department of Public Health, if the county experiences a five-day average of 4,500 new cases a day, or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000, the county will return to the strict Safer At Home orders that were imposed at the onset of the pandemic. Those rules allow only essential workers — or people accessing essential services – to leave their homes. The order will also include a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. countywide curfew, with only essential workers exempted.

Davis said that with Thursday’s record case number, the county now has a two-day average of about 4,500 cases — the threshold for implementing the stay-at-home restrictions.

“That is only a two-day average and we still have a few more days to go, but if the numbers remain high, potentially by Sunday we could have the five-day average higher than what we would want to see and would need to implement a Safer at Home order,” he said. “It wouldn’t be today or anytime tomorrow or the day after. We would need five days of an average in order to make that decision.”