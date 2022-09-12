“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will bow its second season

“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will bow its second season on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT, on the heels of a three-part reunion of the current season of OWN’s smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” hosted by executive producer Carlos King and kicking off 2023 in dramatic style.

The second season of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN’s “Ready to Love” series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year. The series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. Viewers can also stay tuned for more of the group’s friend, Winter Williams, who came into the circle like a blizzard last season.

Coming up in season two of “Love & Marriage: D.C.”