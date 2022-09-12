Entertainment
“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will bow its second season
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/09/22

The series will air Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

love and marriage“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will bow its second season on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT, on the heels of a three-part reunion of the current season of OWN’s smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” hosted by executive producer Carlos King and kicking off 2023 in dramatic style.

The second season of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN’s “Ready to Love” series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year. The series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. Viewers can also stay tuned for more of the group’s friend, Winter Williams, who came into the circle like a blizzard last season.

 Coming up in season two of “Love & Marriage: D.C.”

  • Finding love on TV, the soon-to-be Petties, Joi and Clifton, are new to this tight friendship circle. Wanting to go straight to the courthouse, Joi doesn’t want a huge wedding unlike her counterpart, Clifton. How will these nearly newlyweds start their union in peace?

    With the launch of her self-discovery book “Do that Sh*t,” Ashley is balancing being an author, mom, and entrepreneur, but with her Party Kingpin husband, Quick’s busier than ever schedule with more DJ bookings and community events, can this power couple really have it all?

  • As nearly empty nesters, the Tylers are figuring out their new normal with Erana’s luxury wig line ready to launch, and a newly retired Jamie figuring out his next chapter. These DC moguls are everyone’s rich auntie and uncle, but with issues in the bedroom, will they finally get it on?

    Fighting her way back from friendship isolation, Winter is struggling to find her place — but continues to thrive with her divorce papers finally in hand. Now Winter is creating music and looking for love, all while raising her four children.

    In 2022 to date, the “Love & Marriage” franchise has driven OWN to be Saturday night’s #1 cable network among African-American women, and #1 non-sports cable network with African-American households and total viewers.

