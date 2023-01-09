Malibu Triathlon returns to Zuma Beach

More than 5,000 athletes, including Hollywood celebrities, will test their fitness as they raise critical funds for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Malibu Triathlon takes place at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California.

Triathletes from around the world, corporate teams, professional athletes, Hollywood celebrities, and challenged athletes gather to race on one of the most beautiful courses in the sport of triathlon all while supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with over $17m already raised since 2007. A number of celebrities have brought their star-power to the cause and helped reach record-setting fundraising goals. Among them: Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Mario Lopez, Jeremy Piven, Will Ferrell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, and Ellie Kemper to name just a handful. For more information visit malibutri.com

Since 2007, the Malibu Triathlon, the largest fundraising triathlon in the world and a local institution in the Malibu community, has raised more than $17 million resulting in the development of life-saving treatments that are helping children around the world in their fight against cancer. The acclaimed race welcomes triathlon enthusiasts, international athletes, celebrities and Fortune 500 companies all competing to raise money for the cause.

Celebrities from all walks of life will test their fitness on Sunday, Oct. 1 as they compete head-to-head in the Malibu Triathlon Celebrity Division, which comprises 0.5 mile swim, 17-mile bike ride and/or 4-mile run. Past participants have included Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron, Jennifer Garner, Felicity Huffman, Minnie Driver, Will Ferrell, the late Robin Williams and many more.

“The great part about the Malibu Triathlon is that it’s a chance for the everyday recreational athlete to push themselves in a physical fitness test alongside famous celebrities, all while raising critical funds for an amazing cause,” said Malibu Triathlon race director Brennan Lindner.

As part of the race weekend, the Super League Triathlon Championship Series race will take place Saturday, Sept. 30. The world’s premier swim-bike-run series, Super League Triathlon’s new competitive racing format provides a fast, dynamic and exhilarating show for spectators. The race will feature some of the world’s best athletes and Olympic medalists who will compete in the unique Eliminator format, with three rounds of fast swim, bike and run action that sees the athletes towards the back cut from the race after each Stage..

The full schedule of race weekend is below:

Saturday, Sept. 30. 7 a.m. PT

Super League Triathlon Championship Series

Eliminator format. 3 x 300m swim, 4.6km bike, 1km run

Individual, Corporate Challenge and Relay Olympic Distance Triathlon

1.5 km swim, 40km bike, 10km run

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 a.m. PT

Celebrity Division Classic Distance Triathlon

0.5 mi swim, 17 mi bike, 4 mi run

Individual, Corporate Challenge and Relay Classic Distance Triathlon

0.5 mi swim, 17 mi bike, 4 mi run

Registration is open at www.MalibuTri.com/Register.