Man loses finer to illegal fireworks

One California man lost parts of his right hand on July 4th while setting off fireworks illegally in the middle of an intersection. According to KTLA, the man set up the fireworks on Catalina Street, just South of Los Angeles, and didn’t get far enough away after igniting them around 11:30 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the scene after witnesses reported hearing loud “explosions” ringing throughout the neighborhood. When officials arrived, they found the man “covering the remains of his hand with a towel.”

As medical officials worked to repair the man’s hand, emergency crews noticed the evidence sitting dormant in the middle of the street. Just two hours prior, crews were called to the same neighborhood to extinguish a fire believed to have been started by a stray firework. Residents were inside of the house when it started on fire. KTLA mentioned that footage was recorded that showed each resident safely leaving the house without any injures as the roof continued to burn.

Information regarding the name of the man who set the illegal fireworks off at the intersection, or if his hand had to be entirely amputated was not released as authorities continue to investigate both incidents.