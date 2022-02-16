Mariama Diallo’s debut feature tackles elitism and racism

Also starring Amber Gray (“The Underground Railroad”), “Master” tells the intersecting stories of three women striving to find their place at a prestigious New England university.

In “Master” Mariama Diallo’s directional debut, Regina Hall plays a Professor recently appointed as the “Master” of a residence hall at a historical college.

It’s the first time a Black woman has held such a prestigious position so the role comes with great responsibility and privilege.

Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, she soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman and as she tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in school’s once-immaculate facade and she soon discover’s the school is haunted.

Also starring Amber Gray (“The Underground Railroad”), “Master” tells the intersecting stories of three women striving to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister.

A Brooklyn-based filmmaker, Diallo’s short film, “Hair Wolf” won the Short Film Jury Award for U.S. Fiction at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. She was selected as one of Filmmaker magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film” in the same year and in 2021 was named one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch.”

Currently screening at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the film will premiere globally on March 18, 2022 on Prime Video.

Pictured:Regina Hall (photo courtesy of Amazon Studios)