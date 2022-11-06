‘Martin: The Reunion’ premieres on BET +

Fans can enjoy all five seasons of “Martin” now on BET+ AND check out “Martin: The Reunion” exclusively on BET+.

Its a 90-minute reunion special which takes fans back to the iconic “Martin” living room set and reunites the original cast for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show’s five season-long history.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the cast that includes Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne, II look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters “Martin” made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford.

Special guests at the premiere screening included comedians Affion Crockett, Earthquake and DeRay Davis, actress Garcelle Beauvais , Flex and Shanice Alexander, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs.

During the premiere, guests were able to experience a curated exhibit by Philadelphia artist Chuck Styles, which included activation rooms and replicas of some of the show’s most memorable moments and iconic staples like Nipsey’s.

Pictured:(L-R) Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, and Bentley Kyle Evans (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET)