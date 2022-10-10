Uncategorized
Marvel debuts character posters for ‘Wakanda Forever’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film, 10/11/22

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuts in theaters nationwide next month.

WakandaPosters are now available for all key characters, featuring Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Fans, communities and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting WakandaForeverTickets.com.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Ben Crump: “This is 40 acres and a mule all over again, 150 years later.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Politics, 10/12/22

Flippa Mafia released from prison after nine years

Samantha Ofole, Caribpress, Entertainment News, 10/11/22

Marvel debuts character posters for ‘Wakanda Forever’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film, 10/11/22

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns after Racist Audio Leak

Staff writer, Caribpress, politics, 10/10/22

Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay celebrated in Hollywood

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 10/04/22

BET celebrates Hip Hop

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/03/22

Irish Songstress Sinead O’Connor Has Some Regrets, and That’s Okay

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Documentary, 09/29/22

OWN kicks off the Holiday Season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, Christmas movies, 09/27/22

Caribpress attends premiere for “Reasonable Doubt”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 09/27/22

For Caribbean Diaspora, Elizabeth’s Passing Raises the Specter of the UK’s Colonial Past

Julian Do, Carib Press, News, 09/26/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in