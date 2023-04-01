Photo Galleries
Marvel Studios celebrates world premiere for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/29/23

Last film in director James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy opens in U.S. theaters May 5.

Marvel Studios has released photos from the World Premiere for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which took place in Hollywood.

Stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rosenbaum, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Miriam Shor and Nico Santos joined filmmakers Kevin Feige and James Gunn for a walk down the red carpet, greeting fans along the way.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Advance tickets for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” are on sale wherever tickets are sold. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s final ride blasts into U.S. theaters on May 5.

(Photos by Jesse Grant  & Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Kidnapping cases increase in Papua New Guinea

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Travel, 04/29/23

Joy Ride receives CinemaCon’s comedy ensemble of the year award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/29/23

George Tillman Jr. takes on Foreman Film

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/29/23

Gasoline in Los Angeles County drops a half-cent

Staff writer, Community, 04/29/23

Ten Reasons to Watch “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Photos courtesy of Marvel Studios, Entertainment, 04/29/23

Marvel Studios celebrates world premiere for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/29/23

California Must Co-manage Drought and Flooding at the Same Time — San Joaquin Valley Future at Stake

Peter Schurmann | EMS, Carib Press, 04/26/23

Black Candidates Are Queuing Up for Intense Political Battles Ahead

Tanu Henry | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 04/20/23

With her sci-fi film ‘Assassin,’ actress Nomzamo Mbatha goes on a psychological mind-bender

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/18/23

Commentary — Building Strong Children and Restoring Strong Adults: How One California Community Is Empowering Change

Gina Warren, Marilyn Woods, Damond “Fade” Dorrough, and Sarah Marikos | Special to CBM Partners, Carib Press, Community, 04/17/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in