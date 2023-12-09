Marvel Studios releases images of their lastest superhero saga ‘The Marvels’

It’s an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Marvel Studios has released a new look at their latest offering.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their power and save the universe as “The Marvels.”

For a more immersive experience, the film will be released in IMAX and moviegoers will experience more of the image on screen with crispness, clarity and sound.

