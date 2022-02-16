Mary J. Blige to perform at the Image Awards

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige will take the stage to perform at this year’s 53rd NAACP Image Awards show.

Hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, the event will air Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

Presenters for the LIVE show include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

As previously mentioned, actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.

Non-televised award categories will be announced February 21-25 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel. The virtual show will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and presenters include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award. This year will also mark the first time since 1993 that the NAACP will present the award. Past recipients include United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez, Justice Thurgood Marshall and Reverend Jesse L. Jackson