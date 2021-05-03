Uncategorized
Mask Off: Texas, Mississippi ease Covid restrictions and mask mandates
Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 03/05/21

The news comes as the pace of vaccinations grows to more than 2 million Americans per day.

MASKCovid-19 case and death rates have slowed down and several States are speeding up to restart the economy.

Most states still require face masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19 but the governors of Texas and Mississippi both lifted their mask mandates on Tuesday and allowed businesses to reopen at full capacity even as the CDC warned against it.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news briefing at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock that he will issue a new executive order that rescinds most of his previous Covid-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate. He added that all businesses would be allowed to open “100%,” effective March 10.

“Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Abbott said, speaking in a crowded dining room where many were not wearing masks. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”

The news comes as the pace of vaccinations grows to more than 2 million Americans per day. President Joe Biden said this week there will be enough vaccine for every adult in the U.S. by late May. Some health experts say the U.S. could reach that milestone by mid-April.

 

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Eddie Murphy to receive an Artisan Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/05/21

Mask Off: Texas, Mississippi ease Covid restrictions and mask mandates

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 03/05/21

Trailer debuts for Michael B. Jordan’s latest film

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/04/21

COVID-19 fuels the threat of global famine

Jenny Manrique, EMS, CaribPress, Health news, 03/02/21

On the record with Governor Gavin Newsom: A shot in the arm against COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom, CaribPress, Health, Politics, 03/01/21

David Oyelowo makes his directional debut in ‘The Water Man’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 02/28/21

‘It is time to tell black stories,’ says Night of the Kings director Philippe Lacôte

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, Film interview, 02/28/21

Royal Caribbean International plans to set sail

Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 02/27/21

Supreme Court Allows Release Of Trump’s Tax Returns

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 02/27/21

FDA plans to endorse Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 02/27/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in