Mask Off: Texas, Mississippi ease Covid restrictions and mask mandates

The news comes as the pace of vaccinations grows to more than 2 million Americans per day.

Covid-19 case and death rates have slowed down and several States are speeding up to restart the economy.

Most states still require face masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19 but the governors of Texas and Mississippi both lifted their mask mandates on Tuesday and allowed businesses to reopen at full capacity even as the CDC warned against it.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news briefing at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock that he will issue a new executive order that rescinds most of his previous Covid-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate. He added that all businesses would be allowed to open “100%,” effective March 10.

“Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Abbott said, speaking in a crowded dining room where many were not wearing masks. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”

The news comes as the pace of vaccinations grows to more than 2 million Americans per day. President Joe Biden said this week there will be enough vaccine for every adult in the U.S. by late May. Some health experts say the U.S. could reach that milestone by mid-April.