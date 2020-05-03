Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ends campaign for the White House

Her campaign states there are no plans for her to endorse a candidate any time soon.

Warren announced her decision in a phone call with staffers Thursday morning.

“What we have done — and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built — will carry through, carry through for the rest of this election, and the one after that, and the one after that,” Warren said, according to a transcript of the call.

The decision to end her campaign comes after a poor showing in the primaries and caucuses so far. On Super Tuesday, she failed to pick up a win, even in her home state of Massachusetts, where she placed third, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. She placed fourth in the early voting states of Iowa, and third in New Hampshire.

“I may not be in the race for president in 2020, but this fight — our fight — is not over,” Warren said. “And our place in this fight has not ended.”

A longtime critic of President Donald Trump, Warren announced her candidacy for the 2020 presidential election at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts in February 2019, offering voters a series of policy-focused plans, including ways to reduce student loan debt and offer free tuition to public colleges. Her campaign was marked by several early successes, including strong polls, and impressive fundraising numbers. However, her support was limited by Sanders’ appeal to the progressive base that she needed to win over to remain viable in the primary.

She was also a strong supporter of plans to make large corporations pay more in taxes as well as tougher regulations on large technology companies. Her campaign also introduced an “Economic Patriotism” plan, that was intended to create opportunities for American workers. She also proposed policies targeted at Trump, including one that would make it permissible for the Department of Justice to indict a sitting president.

