Master P to receive BET’s “I Am Hip Hop” Award

Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will receive BET’s “I Am Hip Hop” Award.

Miller, who rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer in the rap game and leave an indelible mark on the industry. His hard work and perseverance drove him to start No Limit Records ultimately building an empire that would become one of the most successful hip-hop brands in history, selling over 100 million records. He rose to fame in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip-hop music group TRU as well as his fifth solo rap album “Ice Cream Man” and gained further popularity in 1997 after the success of his platinum single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” He embarked on a career in acting, starring in films, including “I Got the Hook Up,” “Soccer Mom,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Toxic,” and “Foolish” and starring alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom “Romeo!”

In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and he is working on his package food lines, Rapsnacks, Uncle P’s and Hoody Hoos Cereals and promoting his Moneyatti clothing and shoe products.

Performers set to take the stage at the 2020 BET “Hip Hop Award” show, which airs Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT, include Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.