Math scores for fourth and eighth graders decline by record levels
Staff writer, Education, 10/25/22

The low scores reflect the impact the COVID pandemic had on student achievement.

MATHSThe “Nation’s Report Card” provided a dismal look at the state of schools in the United States. The National Assessment of Educational Progress found that math scores for fourth and eighth graders declined by record levels, while overall scores in math and reading fell to the lowest levels over 20 years.

Between 2019 and 2022, the average math score for fourth graders fell by five points. Eighth graders did even worse during that time, as their scores declined by eight points.

Reading scores also fell for both groups, though the declines were not as sharp as they were in math.

“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” said National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy Carr, according to The Hill.

“The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall wellbeing,” Carr continued. “It’s clear we all need to come together — policymakers and community leaders at every level — as partners in helping our educators, children, and families succeed.”

