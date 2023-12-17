Mavado LA concert ended early with one man fatally stabbed

One man reported dead at concert for international reggae dancehall artist Mavado aka Gully God on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles early on Sunday, December 17th.

BREAKING NEWS: One man reported fatally stabbed at concert for international reggae dancehall artist Mavado aka Gully God in the 1700 block of Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, December 17th.

Mavado (born David Constantine Brooks in Kingston, Jamaica) is known for “Real McKoy,” “Progress,” and other songs.

When the CaribPress News (CPN) “Pon Di Corner” street team arrived at the scene, the area around the concert location was already cordoned off by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

One unidentified concert attendee told CPN that although he didn’t see what took place, he was able to see someone from a distance laying on the ground with blood coming from his chest.

Various news outlets later reported that the stabbing victim, believed to be in his 30s, was stabbed multiple times around 1:45 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The concert entitled, “Wish Mi Coulda Tell Yuh Seh Mi Perfect But I am Not,” starring Mavado and Friends, ended sometime after the death was reported. Also scheduled to perform that night was Jay-A and Flexx. The event was hosted by Ashley Jetset.

The concert was produced by Lovable Promotion / Andrew Phang and Lee. Music was provided by deejays Boom Boom & Harry Hype, JiggaMostfamous, Shampoo and Bandzzz.

UPDATED: December 17, 2023 at 5:10 p.m. after the stabbing victim was reported dead.

This is a developing story. We will update as the situation develops.