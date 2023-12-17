Uncategorized
Mavado LA concert ended early with one man fatally stabbed
Love Zone, CaribPress, Crime Reporting, 12/17/23

One man reported dead at concert for international reggae dancehall artist Mavado aka Gully God on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles early on Sunday, December 17th.

Crime scene

Crime scene (PHOTO: CPN)

BREAKING NEWS: One man reported fatally stabbed at concert for international reggae dancehall artist Mavado aka Gully God in the 1700 block of Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, December 17th.

Mavado (born David Constantine Brooks in Kingston, Jamaica) is known for “Real McKoy,” “Progress,” and other songs.

When the CaribPress News (CPN) “Pon Di Corner” street team arrived at the scene, the area around the concert location was already cordoned off by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

One unidentified concert attendee told CPN that although he didn’t see what took place, he was able to see someone from a distance laying on the ground with blood coming from his chest.

Various news outlets later reported that the stabbing victim, believed to be in his 30s, was stabbed multiple times around 1:45 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Concert flyer

Concert flyer

The concert entitled, “Wish Mi Coulda Tell Yuh Seh Mi Perfect But I am Not,” starring Mavado and Friends, ended sometime after the death was reported. Also scheduled to perform that night was Jay-A and Flexx. The event was hosted by Ashley Jetset.

The concert was produced by Lovable Promotion / Andrew Phang and Lee. Music was provided by deejays Boom Boom & Harry Hype, JiggaMostfamous, Shampoo and Bandzzz.

UPDATED: December 17, 2023 at 5:10 p.m. after the stabbing victim was reported dead.

This is a developing story. We will update as the situation develops.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Mavado LA concert ended early with one man fatally stabbed

Love Zone, CaribPress, Crime Reporting, 12/17/23

DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ trailer Premieres

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 12/15/23

Barbra Streisand to receive a SAG Life Achievement Award

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/14/23

Viola Davis voices a lizard in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/14/23

Biden and the White House deny any wrongdoing as impeachment proceedings begin

Staff writer, National news, 12/13/23

Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon strikes deal with Apple

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-magazine, Movie news, 12/13/23

‘12 Years a Slave’ among films picked for national registry

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie news, 12/13/23

Sundance Film Festival marks 40th edition with screenings of ‘The Babadook’ ‘Pariah,’ ‘Mississippi Masala’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/13/23

Acclaimed Graphic Designer Neville Garrick Dies at 73

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 12/13/23

Terry Crews ‘I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you.’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Obituary, 12/12/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in