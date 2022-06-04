Maverick City Music become Grammy Award winners

Multi-platinum super group Maverick City Music become Grammy Award winners after taking home the award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement with Elevation Worship.

The moment was punctuated with a very special performance of their No. 1 smash hit “Jireh” from the top of the MGM Grand. Maverick City Music’s performance, marked the first headlining artist inspirational performance on the main telecast of the GRAMMYS® in 20+ years.

Of the win, co-founder of Maverick City Music Tony Brown says, “Maverick City Music started with a dream to make the most segregated hour in America, Sunday mornings, an ancient pastime. Breaking barriers by being nominated in every inspirational GRAMMY category is only the beginning. The empowerment of every unlikely voice is what’s next for Maverick City.”

Maverick City Music recently announced their largest co-headline arena tour to date with Kirk Franklin. The tour, dubbed Kingdom, begins on June 1st and will make stops in 37 cities in North America including Atlanta, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on July 31st. They will be joined by Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires on all dates. Tickets are now available HERE.

“I am incredibly proud of the kingdom building we are trailblazing at TRIBL Records. Maverick City Music continues to demonstrate the power of collaboration and it’s an honor to spread the gospel with such a team of visionaries. This is just the start,” shares TRIBL President, Stephanie Valcarcel.

Maverick City Music has been making noise since forming in 2018. Featuring a rotating group of members that include Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Aaron Moses, Joe L Barnes, and Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music brings together a diverse array of voices, drawing inspiration from soul, gospel, R&B, and indie rock.