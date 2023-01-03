Uncategorized
Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago loses bid for a second term
Staff writer, Politics, 03/01/23

“I stand here with my head held high and a heart full of gratitude,” Ms. Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lori LightfootFour years ago, Ms. Lightfoot made history as the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Chicago when she swept all 50 of the city’s wards. But she saw her popularity plunge during the coronavirus pandemic as Chicago suffered a spike in violent crime, with looting and destruction on its famed Magnificent Mile in 2020.

The two candidates to emerge from Tuesday’s first round of voting and advance to an April 4 runoff, according to The Associated Press, were Paul Vallas, a former public schools executive, and Brandon Johnson, a county board commissioner.

Ms. Lightfoot, who is the first sitting mayor in Chicago since 1989 to lose re-election, said in a concession speech late Tuesday that she “will be rooting and praying for our next mayor to deliver for the people of this city for years to come.”

With an estimated 94 percent of ballots counted as of Tuesday night, Mr. Vallas had won 34 percent of the vote, and Mr. Johnson 20 percent. Ms. Lightfoot was running third with 17 percent.

The race showcased the political divide that has emerged in some of America’s largest, most liberal cities, where hard-on-crime policies have increasingly resonated with voters. But it also demonstrated the uniquely Chicago peril of leading the city with no natural base or ward to count on for loyal support in tough times: Ms. Lightfoot, an Ohio native, had never held elective office before becoming mayor.

The contest for mayor is now narrowed to two candidates with starkly different views on policing and education. Mr. Vallas has portrayed Chicago as being in a state of turmoil under Ms. Lightfoot’s leadership. With an endorsement from the local Fraternal Order of Police, he has run an aggressive campaign arguing that he can make the city safer, calling for bolstering the police force, improving arrest rates for serious crimes and expanding charter schools.

