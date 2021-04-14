McDonald’s starts harassment and discrimination training

Dozens of workers have sued the company for sexual harassment in the past three years.

McDonald’s will require that its restaurants worldwide train workers in policies to prevent harassment, discrimination and violence, starting in January of 2022.

The training will affect 2 million workers at 39,000 restaurants worldwide, including the 93% that are owned by franchisees, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“It’s really important that we be very clear: a safe and respectful workplace where people feel like they’re going to be protected is critically important for our business,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski. “It’s just what society is expecting.”

Stores also will be required to collect feedback from employees and managers, and corporate evaluations will take into consideration whether employees say they feel physically and emotionally safe.

Dozens of workers have sued the company for sexual harassment in the past three years. McDonald’s Corp. also fired its CEO Steve Easterbrook in late 2019 after he admitted to a consensual relationship with an employee, which is against company policy.

The company later sued Easterbrook to recover severance money amid an investigation into whether he also covered up improprieties by other executives. Some former managers said at the time that they felt HR executives under Easterbrook ignored complaints about the misconduct of co-workers and executives, and that they feared retaliation if they reported harassment.

McDonald’s introduced harassment training for its U.S. franchisees and general managers in 2018 and established a reporting hotline. In 2019, the company’s senior leadership received in-person training in partnership with an external human rights consultancy and are required to annually certify their understanding of respectful workplace policies.

McDonald’s has also committed to adding more women and members of “historically underrepresented groups” to leadership roles in the near future.

The goal is to increase the percentage of women in leadership roles to 45% and members of historically underrepresented groups to 35% globally by the end of 2025, the company said.