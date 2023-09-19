Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down

Murdoch announced he would be stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp, the global media conglomerates he built out of a small Australian newspaper company he inherited from his father in 1952.

The greatest media mogul of modern times has announced he’s stepping back as boss of the newspaper and TV empire he’s spent a lifetime building on three continents and handing over control to his son, Lachlan.

Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, will become the sole chair of News Corp. and continue as executive and CEO of Fox Corp, Fox announced Thursday. Rupert Murdoch will take on his new role at the companies’ next shareholder meetings, which are scheduled for mid-November.

Rupert Murdoch, 92, exits News Corp. and Fox at a time the media businesses are facing a number of challenges, including the fallout from a bruising trial, and nearly $800 million settlement, over a defamation lawsuit after Fox News aired unfounded claims that Dominion Voting Systems equipment was used to rig the 2020 presidential election.

In the statement, Lachlan Murdoch said his father would “continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted,” he said.

With Rupert Murdoch stepping back from a leadership role, Lachlan Murdoch’s role is solidified as his father’s successor, and he will oversee tabloids including the New York Post as well as Fox News and Fox Entertainment.

In a memo shared with CBS News, Murdoch underscored that he is stepping back while he’s in good health, but added that the “time is right for me to take on different roles.”

“Our companies are in robust health, as am I,” he said in the memo.

Lachlan Murdoch, 52, currently serves as the executive chair and CEO of Fox Corp., and in previous years served as the publisher of the New York Post and oversaw book publisher HarperCollins.

Lachlan Murdoch, left, and Rupert Murdoch attend the TIME 100 Gala in New York on April 21, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)