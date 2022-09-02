Uncategorized
Meek Mill, Diplo and Gunna to perform at the Hall of Fame Party
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/09/22

The Hall of Fame Party is presented by Animal Concerts and Segi TV.

Meek Mill,Just hours before the Rams take on the Bengals during the Big Game at SoFi Stadium, Headliner and Hip Hop Superstar Meek Mill, world famous DJ & Grammy award winner Diplo, and current chart topping Hip-Hop artist Gunna will hit the stage.

“Los Angeles has a long been the entertainment capital of the world, and since the game hasn’t taken place in L.A. for nearly 30 years, we knew we had to celebrate in a big way,” said Matthew Gavin, CEO of Capture Studios. “Our Hall of Fame Party brand will be on full display Saturday Night with what we feel is the best overall lineup of the weekend featuring some of the best brand partners and an unparalleled experience.”

The party will feature activations throughout the venue’s unmatched indoor/outdoor facility, featuring an elite crowd of partygoers including celebrities, musicians, athletes, models and influencers. An enhanced design and production value will provide the backdrop for a top-notch party environment.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Meek Mill, Diplo and Gunna to perform at the Hall of Fame Party

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/09/22

Rick Ross Celebrates Birthday Party at XXIII Club

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, 02/03/22

Koffee, Sean Paul and Shaggy are amongst the headliners of the Cali Vibes Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/02/22

Billy Crystal to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, event, 02/02/22

Travel perks up as Omicron passes peak

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Travel, 02/02/22

Roy T. Anderson: “I want to re-introduce people to Marcus Garvey”

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, historical drama, docu-drama, black history, 01/30/22

AAFCA annouces award winners

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 01/27/22

Weed-enthusiast Cheech Marin launches new product

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/24/22

27th annual Critics Choice Awards to air March 13

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 01/18/22

 L.A.’s largest Black film festival postpones to April

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 01/18/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in