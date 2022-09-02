Meek Mill, Diplo and Gunna to perform at the Hall of Fame Party

Just hours before the Rams take on the Bengals during the Big Game at SoFi Stadium, Headliner and Hip Hop Superstar Meek Mill, world famous DJ & Grammy award winner Diplo, and current chart topping Hip-Hop artist Gunna will hit the stage.

“Los Angeles has a long been the entertainment capital of the world, and since the game hasn’t taken place in L.A. for nearly 30 years, we knew we had to celebrate in a big way,” said Matthew Gavin, CEO of Capture Studios. “Our Hall of Fame Party brand will be on full display Saturday Night with what we feel is the best overall lineup of the weekend featuring some of the best brand partners and an unparalleled experience.”

The party will feature activations throughout the venue’s unmatched indoor/outdoor facility, featuring an elite crowd of partygoers including celebrities, musicians, athletes, models and influencers. An enhanced design and production value will provide the backdrop for a top-notch party environment.