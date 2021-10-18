Meet MCU’s latest team of super heroes

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame, “Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao directs the film which opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has unveiled its latest superhero saga.

Called “Eternals,” the movie premiered on Monday night in Los Angeles and follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, these charismatic Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

“This is the first story to tell you what happens in the world after Thanos. I had an amazing time doing this movie and we had such a blast. It’s an epic fun movie,” shared Brian Tyree Henry.

Introducing new super-powerful, immortal beings who wield and manipulate energy in various creative ways who have been masquerading themselves as ordinary humans will make you ponder on existential questions.

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame, “Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao directs the film which opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Check out images from the Los Angeles premiere.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney