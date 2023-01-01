Memphis Police Chief compared video of the Tyre Nichols beating to the Rodney King video

In a White House statement, Biden wrote “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis compared video of the Tyre Nichols beating to the Rodney King video.

Davis told CNN the video is “about the same if not worse” than the infamous 1991 assault, which sparked six days of riots in Los Angeles.

Davis said she was “outraged” by what she saw: “I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of that nature in my entire career”.

All five officers involved in the incident have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The footage was released to YouTube at 7pm EST 4 p.m. (PST) Friday evening.

President Biden has joined with family of Tyre Nichols in urging protesters to remain peaceful.

In a White House statement, Biden wrote:

“Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”

https://youtu.be/1hVdKCR7iQo

The 29-year-old Nichols was fatally beaten by five officers during a Jan. 7th traffic stop. The officers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Many are concerned protests could turn violent after video of the incident is released to the public on Friday evening.