Merck & Co announces Covid-19 pill

Merck & Co. said that the clinical trial results from its experimental antiviral drug have shown promise for treating people recently infected by COVID-19. The drugmaker said that the pill, called molnupiravir, reduced the rate of hospitalizations and death in patients by 50% compared to those who received a placebo.

Merck said it plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. If the pill is authorized by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it would be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Currently, all the other approved treatments for the coronavirus are administered through an injection or an IV.

“More tools and treatments are urgently needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a leading cause of death and continues to profoundly affect patients, families, and societies and strain health care systems all around the world. With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic and will add to Merck’s unique legacy of bringing forward breakthroughs in infectious diseases when they are needed most,” Merck CEO and President Robert M. Davis said in a statement.

Merck is confident that the drug will get approved and plans to manufacture 10 million doses by the end of 2021. Of those, the company has agreed to sell 1.7 million doses to the U.S. government once the drug is approved.