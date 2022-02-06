Michael B. Jordan narrates “America the Beautiful”

Disney+ has debuted the trailer for its newest original series from National Geographic, “America the Beautiful.”

As part of their Independence Day celebration this summer, all six episodes will stream Monday, July 4, exclusively on Disney+ and will be narrated by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”)

From never-before-seen stories of heroic animals, the series takes viewers on a journey across North America’s most spectacular regions to witness the breathtaking landscapes of the most diverse land on Earth while showcasing its many unique creatures.

The goal is to inspire audiences to conserve the precious habitats and inhabitants found in our own backyards.

From the multiple BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning team of Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield (“Planet Earth,” “Frozen Planet”) at Wildstar Films, “America the Beautiful” is the first natural history series to place cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets, taking viewers on a jaw-dropping ride through some of the most impressive scenery on Earth, revealing rich and textured worlds that are unique to the continent. The jet-mounted cameras show how America’s landscapes fit together and shape one another: a single shot can reveal how the Sierra mountains made the Mojave Desert or the Colorado River carved the Grand Canyon. The same aerial system proved a revelation for also filming wild weather, enabling footage of supercells and tornados from close range. For the series, National Geographic has purchased carbon credits from projects that reduce emissions, benefit communities, and support biodiversity to compensate for production emissions, including the emissions of the aircraft used in filming.

The six-part series features an inspiring soundtrack that not only evokes pride but also the diversity of America. The score was composed by Joseph Trapanese. Music from the series features performances from Ojibwe powwow singer Joe Rainey Sr., Native drum maker and singer Dylan Jennings (Bizhikiins-Young Buffalo), Italian Korean American violinist Lucia Micarelli, Black American bluesman Leonard “Lowdown” Brown, Los Angeles-based multiethnic vocal ensemble Tonality lead by Black American conductor Alexander Blake, and more. Drummer and supporting vocalist from Bon Iver, S. Carey co-wrote and produced the album’s theme music alongside Trapanese.

Jordan continues to be an architect for change in the community. In 2019, with the support of the Obama Foundation and My Brother’s Keeper, he launched the Outlier Society Fellowship. Born out of the desire to create more opportunities for underrepresented backgrounds or communities, the fellowship’s core curriculum focuses on developing the next generation of media, arts and entertainment industry leaders. He first garnered industry-wide attention for his breakout role in “Fruitvale Station,” which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival in 2013, among other accolades that year

All six episodes are available to stream on July 4, only on Disney+.