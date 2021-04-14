Uncategorized
Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges return to the Fast & Furious Saga
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/14/21

“F9″ is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. 

F9“F9″ sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the  Fast & Furious Saga series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. This time, the action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

In the latest offering, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. ”

F9″ also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

Check out the trailer below of “F9″ which releases in theaters June 25.

F9 Trailer

