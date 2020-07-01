Miley Cyrus Settles the $300 million Copyright Lawsuit with Dancehall Veteran Flourgon

The 27 year old pop star settled the copyright lawsuit brought against her by the dancehall artist agreeing she had infringed on his intellectual property.

In March 2018, Michael May, popularly known in the dancehall space as Flourgon filed a lawsuit against American pop star Miley Cyrus claiming she lifted his intellectual property from his 1988 dancehall hit “We Run Things.”

Flourgon sued Cyrus for $300US million, which is equivalent to $40 billion Jamaican dollars, stating the pop star’s 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” had similar lyrics from a popular dancehall anthem he did 32 years ago.

Cyrus 2013 hit song was No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of that year.

Reuter’s reported, Sony, which owns RCA Records the record label, Miley Cyrus, Flourgon and the other defendants filed a joint order in a Manhattan federal court on January 3rd to condemned the lawsuit from being revived.

Flourgon was born 1970 in Kingston and got his stage name due to his love for eating flour dumplings. He is known for the popular 80s dancehall anthems tune “We Run Things” which he released at age eighteen. The Charlie Chaplin protéjé gained his early musical craftsmanship while deejaying on various sound systems in Kingston. He came to prominence in the dancehall era in the 80s and had several singles during the 1980s and 90s. He often performed with his brother, Red Dragon and other reggae artists Buju Banton, Daddy Lizards and Sanchez.