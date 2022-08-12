Uncategorized
Military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, health, 12/08/22

While Biden has voiced his opposition to eliminating the vaccine mandate for members of the military, he is expected to sign the bill to ensure that military members will be paid next year.

The vote was initially scheduled for Wednesday (December 7), but lawmakers postponed it after a last-minute effort by the Congressional Black Caucus to add the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to the “must-pass” bill.

While the attempt to add that to the $858 billion bill failed, it does include a provision to eliminate the military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all active duty service members. While many Democrats were not in favor of lifting the mandate, Republicans forced the issue and threatened to hold up the bill indefinitely.

The 4,000-page bill now heads to the Senate. Once the legislation clears the Senate, it will head to the desk of Joe Biden. While Biden has voiced his opposition to eliminating the vaccine mandate for members of the military, he is expected to sign the bill to ensure that military members will be paid next year.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will bow its second season

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/09/22

Biden to expand temporary legal status for Haitians

Staff writer, Politics, 12/09/22

‘Abbott Elementary’ leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/08/22

Jeff Bridges to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/08/22

Military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, health, 12/08/22

Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/08/22

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ premieres in London

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/22

Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo to star in ‘The Book of Clarence’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 12/06/22

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television takes place in Los Angeles

Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/22

Brian Tyree Henry: “I have never won anything in my life.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in