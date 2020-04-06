Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao charged for roles in George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao have been charged for their roles in the death of George Floyd. The charges against former officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree murder for allegedly killing Floyd by pinning him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin held Floyd down for more than eight minutes despite Floyd saying he was in pain and could not breathe.

Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder. If convicted, the officers face up to 50 years behind bars. Officials said that one of the former officers has been taken into custody and they hope to arrest the other two men by the end of the day.

Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world against racism and police brutality. Many of the peaceful protests were marred by looting and vandalism, forcing states to call in the National Guard to help quell the unrest.

Floyd’s life and legacy will be honored in three cities starting today.

The first of the late 46-year-old’s three public memorial services will be held at North Central University in Minneapolis from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, family attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN. The two-hour service will feature a “national eulogy” from the Reverend Al Sharpton as well as words from members of Floyd’s family.

The service will reportedly be available to stream on NBC News.

A second memorial service will be held on June 6 in Raeford, North Carolina, the state where Floyd was born, at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and the memorial service will start at 3 p.m ET.

“The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived, and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness,” Hubert Peterkin, the sheriff of Hoke County, said on Facebook.