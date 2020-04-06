Minnesota Governor signs executive order to activate the National Guard

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order activating the National Guard after protests erupted throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul following the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

On Memorial Day, May 25th, at about 8pm the Minneapolis PD received a 911 call from the store about a man who used a counterfeit $20.00 bill to purchase cigarette.

On arrival, the officers caught up with 46 year old George Floyd and two others sitting in a parked SUV in the front of the store. Everyone in the vehicle was asked to exit including Floyd.

In a video footage, Mr. Floyd is seen handcuffed and escorted away from the camera view by a police officer. Then in another footage, officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling on the neck of Floyd as he begs the officer for water, pleads for help, stating that he is having problems breathing while three other officers stand aside watching.

The City of Minneapolis has released all the names of the four officers involved with Mr. Floyd’s death. They are Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. Philonese, the brother of Floyd has called for the death penalty for Derek Chauvin, the officer involved.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Major Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officers, saying that any other individual other than a police officer in a case like this would be in jail.

All four officers have now been fired from the Minneapolis police department and Derek Chauvin is now in police custody.

It was reported by KIRO 7 news media that the ex-cop Derek Chauvin and Mr. Floyd used to worked at the same location as security officers.

Maya Santamaria, the former Minneapolis club owner told KSTP that Mr. Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked as security at her Minneapolis club, El Nuevo Rodeo, up to the end of last year. She sold the building a few month ago

after owning it for 20 years.

President Trump said he feels “very, very badly” for what happen to George Floyd, and at press time has not spoken with Floyd’s family.

“That’s a very shocking sight,” Trump said after viewing the footage. “I saw it last night and I didn’t like it,” he added.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California had this to say after asked by TMZ Live about the death of Floyd.

“My first thought was, not again, not one more killing, and re-collecting on all of the killings of young black men in particular but of-course black women too at the hands of the police and at the hands of these white supremacist and I am thinking about the way that the president conduct himself, and I think they’re feeling that they can get away with this type of treatment” said the California congresswoman. “I am just so sorry for the lost of another life, it appears this young man simply did not deserved to have what had happen to him. As a matter of fact I am looking at the police report and already the police report started out lying.”