Uncategorized
Monica Sorelle’s Haitian drama screens at TIFF
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 08/22/23

Sorelle is a Miami based Haitian American filmmaker and visual artist.

Moutains

“Mountains, “Monica Sorelle’s loving family portrait, which is set in Miami’s Little Haiti follows Xavier (Atibon Nazaire) a middle-aged, working-class Haitian demolition worker who hopes to one day buy his beloved seamstress wife, Esperance (a radiant Sheila Anozier), a new and spacious suburban home.

A languid character study, Sorelle’s realist drama first knots then slowly disentangles the intricate symbolism of Xavier’s blue-collar livelihood, which renders him simultaneously complicit and vulnerable. The director keenly observes her characters, filming kitchen chatter, marital pillowtalk, community festivity, workplace camaraderie, and neighborhood gossip with immediacy and an artful naturalism.

Javier Labrador Deulofeu’s elegant cinematography captures driver’s-seat views of shifting residential landscapes: the debris-laden vastness of demolition sites and a warmly familiar but fragile domesticity to reveal an intimate and fatigued psychogeography. Sorelle brings us closer toward her protagonist’s interior wrestling match, stilling at a hermetic conclusion in this exploratory and familial snapshot of fraying class mobility in a diasporic Black and Caribbean Miami — one seldom flanked by a turquoise shoreline but not far from the city’s encroaching skyscrapers.

The film will premiere on September 14th at 3pm at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which is set to run Sept. 7 to 17.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Gotham Awards to accept submissions for international films

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film festival, 08/22/23

Monica Sorelle’s Haitian drama screens at TIFF

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 08/22/23

Josh Greenbaum’s doggie tale hit theaters

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/21/23

Atlanta college reinstates COVID-19 mask mandate

AJC, Community, 08/21/23

California deals with storms, flooding, wildfires and a quake

Cali Matters, Community, 08/21/23

Uplifting Minds II conference sets date

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/15/23

California Black Media Political Playback: News You Might Have Missed

Joe W. Bowers Jr. and Edward Henderson | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 08/09/23

Haunted By Half Moon Bay Shooting – Chinese Farmworkers Search for a Way Back

Peter Schurmann | CMB, Carib Press, 08/04/23

Showtime acquires BBC drama ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/03/23

Ousmane Sembène: If Africans do not tell their own stories, Africa will soon disappear.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 08/03/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in