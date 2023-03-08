Monica Sorelle’s Haitian drama screens at TIFF

“Mountains, “Monica Sorelle’s loving family portrait, which is set in Miami’s Little Haiti follows Xavier (Atibon Nazaire) a middle-aged, working-class Haitian demolition worker who hopes to one day buy his beloved seamstress wife, Esperance (a radiant Sheila Anozier), a new and spacious suburban home.

A languid character study, Sorelle’s realist drama first knots then slowly disentangles the intricate symbolism of Xavier’s blue-collar livelihood, which renders him simultaneously complicit and vulnerable. The director keenly observes her characters, filming kitchen chatter, marital pillowtalk, community festivity, workplace camaraderie, and neighborhood gossip with immediacy and an artful naturalism.

Javier Labrador Deulofeu’s elegant cinematography captures driver’s-seat views of shifting residential landscapes: the debris-laden vastness of demolition sites and a warmly familiar but fragile domesticity to reveal an intimate and fatigued psychogeography. Sorelle brings us closer toward her protagonist’s interior wrestling match, stilling at a hermetic conclusion in this exploratory and familial snapshot of fraying class mobility in a diasporic Black and Caribbean Miami — one seldom flanked by a turquoise shoreline but not far from the city’s encroaching skyscrapers.

The film will premiere on September 14th at 3pm at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which is set to run Sept. 7 to 17.