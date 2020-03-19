Montego Bay’s Holiday Inn Resort closes its doors due to Covid-19

The widespread impact of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, has created an unprecedented situation in the travel and tourism industry and has caused Montego Bay’s Holiday Inn Resort to temporarily close its doors.

With countries closing borders to protect their citizens, flights into Jamaica have come to a halt to control the spread of COVID-19 and is the reason The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay will close on a temporary basis effective March 27th – May 31.

Managing Director Kevin Hendrickson issued the following statement elaborating on the temporary closure.