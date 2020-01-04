More movie releases delayed till 2021

Production on Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ third Spider-Man film has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters across the united States have closed their doors which has impacted studios. MGM’s No Time to Die, Disney’s “Mulan” and “Black Widow,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and more have pulled out of their release dates.

Much of the Sony Pictures catalog has recently received major delays, with almost all of its releases going to 2021. “Ghostbuster: Afterlife,” whose plot takes place 30 years after “Ghostbusters II” was going to be released on the 10th of July, but now will be on the 5th of March.

The release date of this sequel to Spider-Man that currently has no title is July 16, 2021.