More than 2,800 stores are closing across the US in 2023

Rite Aid is the latest to join the list, with 154 drugstores set to close as the struggling pharmacy negotiates a bankruptcy deal.

An Insider tally of announcements by 20 major retailers in 2023 finds as many as 2,847 stores have closed or are set to close across the US.

The rationales are varied: Some companies are navigating bankruptcy proceedings, while others say they’re aiming to cut costs. Several are adjusting store formats to meet changing shopping trends.

Rite Aid is the latest to join the list, with 154 drugstores set to close as the struggling pharmacy negotiates a bankruptcy deal.