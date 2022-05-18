Ms. Marvel premieres in Hollywood

The cast of Disney’s latest series strolled down the red carpet at the special Launch Event for Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel,” an original series streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 8.

“Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmed, Jordan Firstman, Anjali Bhimani and Vardah Aziz joined directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Sana Amana.

Check out images below:

Photos by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney