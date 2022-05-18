Photo Galleries
Ms. Marvel premieres in Hollywood
Caribpress News-magazine, Event, entertainment, 06/03/22

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

The cast of Disney’s latest series strolled down the red carpet at the special Launch Event for Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel,” an original series streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 8.

“Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmed, Jordan Firstman, Anjali Bhimani and Vardah Aziz joined directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Sana Amana.

Check out images below:

Photos by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Kathryn Busby: “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/03/22

Ms. Marvel premieres in Hollywood

Caribpress News-magazine, Event, entertainment, 06/03/22

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Surface’ to premiere on Apple TV

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 06/02/22

LA River Master Plan unveiled

Chavah Benzion, CaribPress, 05/31/22

Cross-Racial Solidarity Against Racist Violence: The Legacy of Vincent Chin

By Jenny Manrique, CaribPress, 05/31/22

Jazz Reggae Fest returns to Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Event, entertainment, 05/24/22

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ premieres in Hollywood

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 05/23/22

‘Top Chef’ leads this year’s CCA nominations

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/18/22

Frances-Anne Solomon: ‘Being a part of the Directors Branch Executive Committee where my voice will be heard and valued in the film community is an honor.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/18/22

Lawsuits hope to extinguish racist gerrymandering in multiple states

Mark Hedin, CaribPress, Poltics, 05/14/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in