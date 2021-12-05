Music legends Jay-Z and Tina Turner join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a museum which documents the history of rock music and the artists, producers, engineers, and other notable figures who have influenced its development.

Jay-Z and Tina Turner are among the list of music legends to be inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHF) announced the New York-born hip-hop icon will be among the list of nominees to be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, reported Billboard.

He will join rock veterans The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King, Todd Rundgren.

Turner, King and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl are already in the Rock Hall of Fame — King is the first person in the Rock Hall as a performer and non-performer.

Turner was previously recognized as part of R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner; and Grohl with grunge icons Nirvana.

It’s unclear if Turner will show up to this year’s Rock Hall ceremony, given that she lives in Switzerland and hasn’t performed since 2009, and said that she was done with the public spotlight in the recent documentary about her life and career.

