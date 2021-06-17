Sports
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon tournament
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Sports, 06/17/21

Last month, Osaka, 23, withdrew from the French Open citing her “well-being” after being fined for skipping a press conference after her first-round victory.

Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,” a statement released by Osaka’s representatives obtained by New York Times tennis reporter Stuart Fraser on Thursday (June 17) states.

Days later, the No. 2 overall WTA player announced she planned to withdraw from the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament, which began on Monday (June 14).

