National Maritime Museum celebrates Windrush Day
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Politics, 06/22/23

HMT Empire Windrush arrived in Britain on 22 June 1948. On board were more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean.

wind

Today marks 75 years since that voyage. It is a major national moment, a chance to come together and celebrate this shared history.

The National Maritime Museum hosted two special Windrush Day events during the 75th anniversary year.

Partnering with the Caribbean Social Forum, and supported by the Royal Borough of Greenwich BH365 programme, and a range of local schools and young people it offered an opportunity to showcase Caribbean culture and the legacy of the Windrush generation in the UK.

All activities, which included calypso dance classes, a dominoes match Caribbean-style, performances and a free creative workshops, talks and activities were free.Windrush Day 2022 (T1143-025)

In 22 June 1948, Caribbean migrants arrived in the UK on the Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks in Essex, their first stop before travelling towards London.

Many people from British Commonwealth countries travelled to the UK between 1948 and 1971, encouraged by the 1948 British Nationality Act that granted citizenship and right of abode to all members of the British Empire.

On arrival in the UK, people were often met with racism, lack of acknowledgement of their professional skills and very different living conditions.

Many settled in working-class neighborhoods, including the Brixton and Notting Hill areas of London.

