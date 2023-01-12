Uncategorized
Nation’s first female Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at the age of 93
Staff writer, National News, politics, 12/01/23

She also sided with conservatives on several cases relating to religious and states rights.

St. Tammany Parish LibraryFormer Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at the age of 93 due to “complications related to advanced dementia.”

O’Connor made history as the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was appointed in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. She served until 2006, when she stepped down to care for her husband, who had Alzheimer’s disease.

During her tenure on the High Court, O’Connor was known as being a swing vote and cast the deciding vote on many cases, including Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that reaffirmed a woman’s right to have an abortion.

She also penned the majority opinion upholding affirmative action in 2003 and, in 2004, wrote the opinion that gave detainees in Guantanamo Bay the ability to petition federal courts to review the legality of their detention.

She also sided with conservatives on several cases relating to religious and states rights.

“A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed a historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law and an eloquent advocate for civics education. And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

(photo/St.Tammany Parish Library)

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year,’ says Chelsea Handler

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/01/23

Nation’s first female Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at the age of 93

Staff writer, National News, politics, 12/01/23

‘Season 3 and 4 is very much about the evolution of Kanan Stark,’ says Raising Kanan’s Sascha Penn  

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-magazine, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Academy plans an earlier start time for 96th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Debbie Allen, Adam Brody tapped as presenters for Sentinel Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Socal Residents can visit Disneyland for $75

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/29/23

Check out images from the World Premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress News Magazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Eddie Murphy and Reggie Hudlin reunite for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Schools in the US to receive free Covid-19 testing kits

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Health, 11/29/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in