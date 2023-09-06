Arts & Culture
Naturi Naughton plays a judge in “Call Her King”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/09/23

BET+ will premiere original feature which also stars Lance Gross on July 6.

Naturi Naughton (1)

Directed by Wes Miller, it  follows Judge Jaeda King (Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Gross). The Judge must then rely on her wits, strength, and skill to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her way out.

Jason Mitchell (Mudbound), Johnny Messner,  Nicholas Turturro, Tobias Truvillion and Shiobann Amisial also star in the film, the first production falling under Andrew van den Houten and Miller’s newly formed BLacklight Entertainment banner.

Jason Mitchell:Naturi Naughton:Nick TurturroBLacklight’s mission is providing quality opportunities for people of color and other traditionally disadvantaged people in front of and behind the camera. van den Houten and Miller produced the film for the company.

“Call Her King” premieres on BET+ July 6th. Click here to watch the trailer.

Naturi Naughton plays a judge in "Call Her King"

