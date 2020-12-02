Uncategorized
New drama from 50 Cent examines flaws in America’s legal system
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/12/20

Titled “For Life,” the series stars Joy Bryant, Indira Varma and Tyla Harris.

VAN JONES, CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON, LOUIS REED, ALISON GREENSPAN, DOUG ROBINSON, JOY BRANT, NICHOLAS PINNOCK, HANK STEINBERG, ISAAC WRIGHT JR.

CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON, NICHOLAS PINNOCK, ISAAC WRIGHT JR.Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as executive producer on this fictional serialized legal and family drama titled “For Life,” which is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr.

The series follows prisoner Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.  His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family  and it examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal system.

Caribpress was at the red carpet premiere held at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York, which was  followed by a screening, panel discussion. Attendees included Jackson, attorney Isaac Wright Jr., Hank Steinberg, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan, Nicholas Pinnock, Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Timothy Busfield, Glenn Fleshler and Dorian Missick.

When asked about the concept of the series, 50 Cent said, “Isaac was pitching a movie idea and I was like yeah, but it’s not a movie. It’s a TV show because it would only allow me two hours to tell the story and the story is too now, too current to what’s going on, so I put the team together and made it happen.”

The series is from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.

Pictured:CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON, NICHOLAS PINNOCK, ISAAC WRIGHT JR.(ABC/Arturo Holmes)

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Intimate doc chronicles NBA champion Dwyane Wade

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpressw, sports, 02/12/20

New drama from 50 Cent examines flaws in America’s legal system

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/12/20

A Pan African Experience: PAFF Kicks off 28th Annual Film Fest

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos by Royalty Image, Caribpress, Film Festival, 02/12/20

California Census 2020 Campaign Announces Partnerships with Black-Owned and Operated Media Partners

Contributing Writer, CaribPress, Census, 02/12/20

AY Young: ‘I want to show people a concert can be powered by renewable energy.’

Caribpress, Music interview, 02/11/20

California Black News Brief: Stories to Watch – Week Beginning 2/9/2020

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, CaribPress, News Brief, 02/11/20

Black Kids Deserve Great Schools, Too

Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media, CaribPress, Politics, 02/11/20

Windrush: 170 MPs call on PM to halt Jamaica deportation flight

BBC, politics, 02/10/20

Oscars 2020: Check out the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards

By Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos by Royalty Images, Caribpress, Event, 02/10/20

Which Race and Ethnic Card to Play: Census Identities Still Confound

Khalil Abdullah, Ethnic Media Service, CaribPress, Census, 02/07/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in