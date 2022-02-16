Photo Galleries / Uncategorized
New images for Sonic sequel hit the web
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

The film releases in theaters April 8th.

In the sequel, Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails on a globe-trotting journey in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations before it falls into the wrong hands.

From the filmmakers behind “The Fast and the Furious” and “Deadpool,” “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

The film releases in theaters April 8th. Check out the new images below:

Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

