New poster debuts for ‘Creed III’
By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photo credit: Eli Ade, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

Directed by Michael B. Jordan, the film also stars Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors and releases in theaters in and IMAX March 3.

JORDANAfter dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Jordan also directs the film which hit theaters and IMAX March 3.

New poster debuts for 'Creed III'

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photo credit: Eli Ade, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

