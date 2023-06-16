New study examines the benefits of counting one’s blessings

A recent study from researchers at Psychtests.com indicates that people who practice gratitude are psychologically healthier, mentally tougher, and more inclined to take better care of themselves.

It’s one of the simplest things we can do to improve our well-being, yet most of us don’t practice it often enough: gratitude. Research has shown that grateful people have happier relationships, experience more positive emotions, sleep better, and, interestingly, have fewer headaches and digestive problems. A study by PsychTests also indicates that practicing gratitude increases stress resistance, inspires a healthier lifestyle, and simply makes people happier.

Analyzing data collected from 1,456 people who took the Hardiness Test, PsychTests’ researchers compared people who regularly practice gratitude (“Thankful”) and those who don’t (“Unthankful”). Here’s where they differed:

UNTHANKFUL

> 83% of the Thankful group love themselves just as they are (compared to 25% of the Unthankful).

> 81% feel they contribute something important to the lives of their family, to society, or the world in general (compared to 30% of the Unthankful).

> 74% have high self-confidence (compared to 23% of the Unthankful).

> 71% push themselves to overcome their fears (compared to 20% of the Unthankful).

> 81% face problems rather than trying to avoid them (compared to 41% of the Unthankful).

> 77% believe that all obstacles are temporary (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 89% view hardship and adversity as opportunities for growth (compared to 46% of the Unthankful).

> 84% are able to find the silver lining in negative situations (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 63% eat a mostly healthy diet (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 53% exercise at least three times a week (compared to 26% of the Unthankful).

In contrast, people who don’t practice gratitude struggle with several mental health issues, as well as physical ailments:

THANKFUL

> 61% of the Unthankful group said that they feel helpless to change or improve their lives (compared to 14% of the Thankful).

> 82% harshly criticize or insult themselves (compared to 34% of the Thankful).

> 46% have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder (compared to 24% of the Thankful).

> 61% have suicidal thoughts or intentions (compared to 20% of the Thankful).

> 39% have taken two or more sick days in the last year due to illness (compared to 32% of the Thankful).

> 39% have taken two or more sick days in the last year due to stress (compared to 18% of the Thankful).

“It’s a challenge to practice gratitude when you’re going through a really difficult time, and it’s annoying to hear people tell you that you should count your blessings when you feel like your life is in total chaos. Trying to be more thankful in those circumstances seems fake, trivial, and absolutely ludicrous,” explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. “Gratitude feels like something only rich people with an easy life do. However, it’s when you’re going through a tough time that its true power takes effect. Research has shown that the impact of a grateful attitude on well-being is unquestionable. It helps you manage stress more effectively and improves your mood, which in turn can enhance your physical health. The added bonus is that when you focus your mind on your blessings, it helps lessen the strain of what is going wrong, at least a little.”

“When you think of people who practice gratitude, an image of a bunch of carefree, tree-hugging hippies might come to mind. Our study has shown, however, that this isn’t the least bit true. Our grateful group scored significantly higher on resilience, self-esteem, perseverance, emotional control, and courage. They also have other stress management techniques in their repertoire, including meditation, exercise, visualization, and mindfulness. People who have an attitude of gratitude are not just tougher in the face of stress; they also get through it with their sanity and well-being intact. That says a lot. And it doesn’t take much time or effort to practice gratitude; clearly, it’s worth it.”