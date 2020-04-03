Uncategorized
Nia Long and Alfons Adetuyi team up for ‘Dreams of the Moon’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/04/20

The film tells the story of an African American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

Nia Long

Actress Nia Long, who will next be seen this march in George Nolfi’s “The Banker has joined the cast of “Dreams of the Moon” in a leading role.

She will executive produce the project which is directed by award winning Canadian director Alfons Adetuyi.Director Alfons Adetuyi - photo by Royalty Image

Inspired by a true story, the film is set in 1971 against the backdrop of the secret NASA Apollo 16 training mission and tells the story of an African American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

In addition to Long, the film which begins shooting in South Africa next month, also stars Eden Duncan-Smith.

“Nia is an extremely talented and versatile actress with a deep valued sense of family and community. At the root of this coming of age adventure is a family in transition.  She brings to this role a nurturing strength of character, that in the story, carries her and her daughter through a great emotional challenge to a place of peace and growth,” stated director Alfons Adetuyi, best known for the comedy “Love Jacked” and his award winning film “High Chicago,” which earned him an Audience Choice Award and Best Canadian Feature at the ReelWorld Film Festival.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California

Staff writer, Health, politics, 03/04/20

Nia Long and Alfons Adetuyi team up for ‘Dreams of the Moon’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/04/20

Christopher Williams will be featured on TV One’s ‘Unsung’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, ENTERTAINMENT, 03/04/20

Orange County reports two possible Coronavirus cases

Staff writer, CNS, Health, community, 03/03/20

Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/03/20

‘Blue Story’ sends a stark message on gang life

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film interview, 03/03/20

Doo-Wop is explored in new film ‘Streetlight Harmonies’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 03/03/20

Jackson, Mackie and Long attend premiere for ‘The Banker’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/03/20

VP Records Celebrates Reggae Month in Jamaica

Staff writer, 03/03/20

Nigeria’s richest man donates N200m to fight Coronavirus

Staff writer, APO, Health, 03/03/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in