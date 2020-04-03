Nia Long and Alfons Adetuyi team up for ‘Dreams of the Moon’

The film tells the story of an African American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

Actress Nia Long, who will next be seen this march in George Nolfi’s “The Banker“ has joined the cast of “Dreams of the Moon” in a leading role.

She will executive produce the project which is directed by award winning Canadian director Alfons Adetuyi.

Inspired by a true story, the film is set in 1971 against the backdrop of the secret NASA Apollo 16 training mission and tells the story of an African American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

In addition to Long, the film which begins shooting in South Africa next month, also stars Eden Duncan-Smith.

“Nia is an extremely talented and versatile actress with a deep valued sense of family and community. At the root of this coming of age adventure is a family in transition. She brings to this role a nurturing strength of character, that in the story, carries her and her daughter through a great emotional challenge to a place of peace and growth,” stated director Alfons Adetuyi, best known for the comedy “Love Jacked” and his award winning film “High Chicago,” which earned him an Audience Choice Award and Best Canadian Feature at the ReelWorld Film Festival.