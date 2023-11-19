Nicole Kidman is the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award

Five-time Academy Award nominee Nicole Kidman will receive the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.

Kidman’s credits include the film “Dead Calm” the action film “Days of Thunder” “Far and Away,” “Batman Forever,” “To Die For” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”

She has won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes and has served as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women for nearly two decades. Along with her husband, Keith Urban, she has helped raise millions over the years for the Stanford Women’s Cancer Program which is a world-renowned center for research into the causes, treatment, prevention, and eventual cure of women’s cancer.

Previous AFI Life Achievement Award recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington who received the honor in 2019.

The highest honor given for a career in film, the AFI Board of Trustees established the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1973. It is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees: “The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”