Uncategorized
Nigeria’s entry ‘Mami Wata’ fails to make Oscars Shortlist
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 12/21/23

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Mami Wata

“Mami Wata,” CJ Obasi’s visually stunning fantasy drama failed to make the shortlist of international dramas poised to receive an Oscar.  The film, shot in black-and-white about power and politics in a seaside West African village, earned Obasi a Sundance Jury Prize earlier this year and was a frontrunner for an International Oscar.

Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Had Obasi’s beautiful drama made the cut, it would be the first time a film from Africa has made the Oscar shortlist since Philippe Lacôte’s  “Night of the Kings,” which was shortlisted for the international feature film Oscar three years ago.

In 2019, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S.) disqualified “Lionheart,” Nigeria’s contender for the Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category after ruling that it didn’t meet the requirements for the award.

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. The final five nominees will be announced on January 23.

The international features now in consideration include films from Mexico, Morocco, Spain and Ukraine. See the full list below.

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
Denmark, “The Promised Land”
Finland, “Fallen Leaves”
France, “The Taste of Things”
Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Iceland, “Godland”
Italy, “Io Capitano”
Japan, “Perfect Days”
Mexico, “Totem”
Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”
Spain, “Society of the Snow”
Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”
United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Sam Pollard receives a Trailblazer Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Magazine, Entertainment, 12/21/23

The accolades keep piling up for ‘American Fiction’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/21/23

Nigeria’s entry ‘Mami Wata’ fails to make Oscars Shortlist

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 12/21/23

Montgomery Bus Boycott at 68: L.A. Event Revisits Black-Jewish Collaboration

Solomon O. Smith | California Black Media, CaribPress News (CPN), Stop The Hate, 12/21/23

Keegan-Michael Key: ‘A lot of who Delroy was for me came through his Jamaican dialect’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film, 12/21/23

Court disqualifies Donald Trump from running for office

Staff writer, National News, politics, 12/20/23

What you need to know about the 29th Critics Choice Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 12/19/23

With ‘The Night They Came Home,’ Westerns continue to hold their reign 

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/18/23

Six Questions for BWOPA: For 55 Years, This Women’s Org Has Stood at the Frontline of Black Politics in California

Edward Henderson, California Black Media, CaribPress Newsmagazine (CPN), Politics, 12/18/23

Southwest Airlines fined $140 million

Staff writer, National News, travel, 12/18/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in