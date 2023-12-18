Nigeria’s entry ‘Mami Wata’ fails to make Oscars Shortlist

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

“Mami Wata,” CJ Obasi’s visually stunning fantasy drama failed to make the shortlist of international dramas poised to receive an Oscar. The film, shot in black-and-white about power and politics in a seaside West African village, earned Obasi a Sundance Jury Prize earlier this year and was a frontrunner for an International Oscar.

Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Had Obasi’s beautiful drama made the cut, it would be the first time a film from Africa has made the Oscar shortlist since Philippe Lacôte’s “Night of the Kings,” which was shortlisted for the international feature film Oscar three years ago.

In 2019, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S.) disqualified “Lionheart,” Nigeria’s contender for the Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category after ruling that it didn’t meet the requirements for the award.

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. The final five nominees will be announced on January 23.

The international features now in consideration include films from Mexico, Morocco, Spain and Ukraine. See the full list below.

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.