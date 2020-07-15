Nigeria’s guitarist heats up summer with “Koni Koni”

African Artist, Guitarist, producer and music director Fiokee is back with his new single “Koni Koni” featuring Simi and Oxlade.

Produced by Fiokee and DJ Coublon, the song has the perfect elements of International mainstream appeal blended with the true instrumentation sound of Africa. “Koni Koni” is a song written based on selfishness of one’s love to another and the deceit that comes with caring for the wrong person. Forgiveness is also one of the major messages passed.

Born Ifiok Effanga, Fiokee has dominated the Nigerian music space, being dubbed as Africa’s No 1 sensational Guitarist, known for his treble guitar solos infused with highlife steeped guitar lines.

Having worked with popular afro beats artists such as Davido, Wizkid, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Gold, SIMI, Kizz Daniel and TENI among others, Fiokee is also the official guitarist for Flavour to date.

Fiokee’s love for music began at a young age when singing in the choir and taking up guitar lessons. After studying mechanical engineering, Fiokee’s true love for music was reignited after he participated in a reality television music competition show called “Star Quest” and won as part of a group called Diamonds. Years of building his brand and popularity led to him starting a record label called Fiokee Records in 2016.

Over the years, Fiokee has contributed to over 70% of hit Songs in the entertainment industry with his Guitar sounds that have captured the hearts of music lovers across Africa. By making a name for himself in his country and tapping into different styles of music, he hopes to break into the North American markets and beyond. His journey is just beginning.