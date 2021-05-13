Uncategorized
No more masks?
Caripbpress, Health, 05/13/21

CDC To ease guidance on indoor mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated.

201015191943-bacon-mask-2-super-169The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, according to a person briefed on the announcement.

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added on CBS This Morning that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks outside.

“We’ve got to make that transition,” Fauci said. “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside. It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”

The CDC said in updated guidance in late April that fully vaccinated people can safely unmask at small outdoor gatherings, but not in crowded settings.

No more masks?

