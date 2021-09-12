Nommo Awards to take place in DC

Africa’s leading science fiction and fantasy awards is coming to America.

For the first time in their five-year history, the Nommos ceremony will be held at the World Science Fiction Convention, one of the international science fiction community’s most important events.

The Master of Ceremonies for the Nommos will be Sheree Reneé Thomas and presenters include Suyi Davies Okungbowa, who won the 2020 Ilube Nommo Award for his novel David Mogo, Godhunter; Iquo DianaAbasi, editor of Africa’s SFF magazine Omenana, and Tochi Onyebuchi, who won the Ilube Nommo in 2018 and this year won the Ignyte Award for his novella Riot Baby”

Previously the Nommos ceremony was held every year at the Ake Books and Culture Festival in Nigeria.

“Almost every major SFF magazine has now published work by African writers,” says Geoff Ryman, the Awards administrator. “It just seemed the right time to move the awards onto the international stage to highlight the work there. Being at a WorldCon also means we can have such a star-studded team of presenters.”

The Nommo Awards are nominated each year by members of the African Speculative Fiction Society , who are all published authors or comics artists. The membership then votes for the winners out of shortlists in four categories: comics or graphic novels, short stories, novellas, and novels.

This year the nominees include previous winner Akwaeke Emezi for her novel “The Death of Vivek Oji,” Tochi Onyebuchi for his novella “Riot Baby,” filmmaker and award-winning author Dilman Dila, T. L. Huchu and Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki.

The event will be held in December in Washington DC. December 15 to 19, 2021